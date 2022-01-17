Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Up 54.8% in December

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCARY opened at $20.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38. Mercari has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Mercari, Inc develops, operates and designs Mercari, a smart phone shopping application. It provides a hassle-free and secure way to buy and sell new and used items such as electronics, jewelry, women’s clothes, game consoles, pre-owned and hand-made items, shoes and more straight from mobile devices.

