Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:MEACU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 24th

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MEACU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, January 24th. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its public offering on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of MEACU opened at $9.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.11. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the third quarter worth $376,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter worth $407,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter worth $503,000.

