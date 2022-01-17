Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the December 15th total of 13,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Meridian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,350. Meridian has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $228.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average is $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. Meridian had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Meridian will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.38%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 4.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 18.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

