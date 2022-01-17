Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) versus Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Critical Survey

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Amerant Bancorp and Meridian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerant Bancorp 0 2 5 0 2.71 Meridian 0 0 1 0 3.00

Amerant Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $26.29, suggesting a potential downside of 23.79%. Meridian has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.62%. Given Meridian’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meridian is more favorable than Amerant Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerant Bancorp 18.58% 7.88% 0.82% Meridian 21.43% 24.72% 2.13%

Dividends

Amerant Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Amerant Bancorp pays out 4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Amerant Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Meridian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Amerant Bancorp has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.1% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Meridian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and Meridian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerant Bancorp $334.02 million 3.87 -$1.72 million $1.45 23.79 Meridian $149.57 million 1.53 $26.44 million $5.98 6.19

Meridian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amerant Bancorp. Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerant Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Meridian beats Amerant Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products. The Mortgage Banking segment comprises of the central loan production facility and retail and profit sharing loan production offices. The company was founded by Christopher J. Annas on June 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

