Metal (MTL) Achieves Market Cap of $121.82 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, Metal has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Metal coin can now be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00004330 BTC on popular exchanges. Metal has a market cap of $121.82 million and approximately $6.05 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.97 or 0.00331249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00056311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Metal

Metal is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.