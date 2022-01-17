Metaverse ETP Price Tops $0.16 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $13,283.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001710 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000054 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,605,088 coins and its circulating supply is 79,604,990 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

