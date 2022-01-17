Metronome (MET) Market Capitalization Hits $55.43 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $55.43 million and $113,568.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $4.07 or 0.00009626 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Metronome has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00060997 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00071122 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.21 or 0.07623195 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,203.22 or 0.99721854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00068838 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007721 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,750,185 coins and its circulating supply is 13,605,611 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

