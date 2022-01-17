MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,046,234 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.11% of MGIC Investment worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,343,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,874,000 after buying an additional 1,324,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 29,905 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 992,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,500,000 after purchasing an additional 59,622 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 131.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $16.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.08%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.