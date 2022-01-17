MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Brokerages expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to post sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.89 billion. MGM Resorts International posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year sales of $9.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.17 billion to $12.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

Shares of MGM opened at $44.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 2.39. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $300,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,200 shares of company stock worth $5,311,864. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after buying an additional 8,896,662 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,622,000 after buying an additional 3,699,679 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,604,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after buying an additional 2,683,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,029,000 after buying an additional 1,113,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.