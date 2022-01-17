Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,487 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,114 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.6% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $150,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $310.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $330.98 and its 200-day moving average is $308.40. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $212.03 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

