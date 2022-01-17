Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Short Interest Update

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the December 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBCN. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the second quarter worth $480,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the second quarter valued at about $611,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 417,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc in the second quarter valued at about $2,281,000. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

MBCN stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.69. 3,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,622. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.83. Middlefield Banc has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 27.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

