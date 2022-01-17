Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Short Interest Update

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the December 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $592,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,312 shares of company stock worth $6,466,156 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mimecast in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 86.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 21.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MIME. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.35.

Shares of MIME stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,893,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,250. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 121.76, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Mimecast has a one year low of $38.84 and a one year high of $85.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

