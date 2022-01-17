Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Update

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mineral Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Mineral Resources stock traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.62. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600. Mineral Resources has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $47.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.77.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

