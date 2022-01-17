Minereum Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 233.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Minereum has traded 519.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minereum has a market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $97,144.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Minereum alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00056720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 14,351,492 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.