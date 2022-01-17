Minter Network Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $14.86 million and approximately $6,167.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.15 or 0.00189535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00061186 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00207112 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00042250 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00070030 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,327,553,230 coins and its circulating supply is 5,122,343,663 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

