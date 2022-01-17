MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Tops $0.0081 on Major Exchanges

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $8,769.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,381.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.42 or 0.07631731 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.42 or 0.00359647 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.48 or 0.00926077 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00010915 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00074863 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.34 or 0.00508094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.09 or 0.00264485 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.