Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Earns Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$26.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s current price.

MI.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares set a C$26.25 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$24.25 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.08.

MI.UN traded up C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$22.83. 97,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$914.80 million and a PE ratio of 8.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.04. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1 year low of C$18.37 and a 1 year high of C$25.41.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

