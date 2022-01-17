Mirrored Amazon Price Reaches $3,277.58 (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Mirrored Amazon has a total market capitalization of $12.24 million and approximately $172,140.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Amazon has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Mirrored Amazon coin can now be bought for approximately $3,277.58 or 0.07750497 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00061186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00070030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.02 or 0.07616737 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,258.60 or 0.99928954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00068855 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007738 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 3,734 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Amazon is mirror.finance

Mirrored Amazon Coin Trading

