Mirrored Netflix Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.37 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $11.37 million and approximately $130,564.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be bought for about $533.82 or 0.01270610 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00060720 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00070247 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.96 or 0.07566604 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,677.59 or 0.99201645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00068696 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007731 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 21,292 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

