Mirrored ProShares VIX Tops 1-Day Volume of $9,101.00 (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.76 or 0.00037299 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $34.74 million and approximately $9,101.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00060977 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00070258 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.33 or 0.07585776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,143.40 or 0.99737124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00068697 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007767 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

