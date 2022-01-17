Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Short Interest Update

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 446,800 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the December 15th total of 702,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 144,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 2.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 3.5% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 40,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 359.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet cut Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mission Produce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $13.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Mission Produce has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $22.93.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.09 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mission Produce will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

