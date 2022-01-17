Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 530,600 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the December 15th total of 372,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,306.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTLHF traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $9.35.

About Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

