Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 530,600 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the December 15th total of 372,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,306.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MTLHF traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $9.35.
About Mitsubishi Chemical
