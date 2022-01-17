Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

OTCMKTS:MITSY opened at $503.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.61. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $357.73 and a 12 month high of $519.01.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $23.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.06 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Equities analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 81.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

