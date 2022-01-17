MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,195,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 78,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.37% of MKS Instruments worth $784,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in MKS Instruments by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $180.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.43. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.70 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.76.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

