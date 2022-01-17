MobileGo (MGO) Price Hits $0.0074

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. MobileGo has a total market cap of $739,651.36 and approximately $20,832.00 worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MobileGo has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One MobileGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MobileGo

MobileGo is a coin. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MobileGo is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial . The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo . The official website for MobileGo is mobilego.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

