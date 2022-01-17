Modefi Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last seven days, Modefi has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $11.30 million and approximately $358,378.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modefi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Modefi alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00056395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Modefi Coin Profile

Modefi (CRYPTO:MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,377,591 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Modefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.