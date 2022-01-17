Modern Investment Coin Reaches Market Cap of $1.13 Million (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Modern Investment Coin has a market cap of $1.13 million and $1,788.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0903 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00033120 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000187 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000711 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000057 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 12,469,872 coins. The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund . Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here

