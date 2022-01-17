Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Moderna by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Moderna by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Moderna by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

MRNA opened at $204.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.81.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $1,980,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total transaction of $3,293,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,000 shares of company stock worth $116,480,830 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

