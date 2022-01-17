ModiHost Reaches Market Capitalization of $103,529.53 (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last week, ModiHost has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. ModiHost has a market capitalization of $103,529.53 and $15,353.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ModiHost coin can currently be bought for $0.0830 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00056332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ModiHost Profile

ModiHost (CRYPTO:AIM) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ModiHost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

