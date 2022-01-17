Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($4.49) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Molecular Partners in a report issued on Friday, January 14th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the company will earn ($4.49) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MOLN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

NASDAQ MOLN opened at $31.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54. Molecular Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOLN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth $1,390,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners during the third quarter worth $1,580,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

