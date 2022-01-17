MonetaryUnit Price Hits $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $1,980.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.20 or 0.00154911 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 243,880,215 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

