Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.36% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.0% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 29,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 9.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 5.0% in the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 25,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $20.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $21.14.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 42.69%. Analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

