Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,895,215,000 after buying an additional 40,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,492,000 after buying an additional 179,514 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Moody’s by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,057,000 after purchasing an additional 202,540 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Moody’s by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,933 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,735,000 after purchasing an additional 302,285 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.27.

NYSE MCO opened at $353.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.68. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $261.38 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

