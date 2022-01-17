Mooncoin Price Hits $0.0000 (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.83 or 0.00359319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008929 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

