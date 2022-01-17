MoonTrust (MNTT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $112.00

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last seven days, MoonTrust has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One MoonTrust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonTrust has a market cap of $861,280.17 and approximately $112.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00061041 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00069663 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.98 or 0.07616992 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,205.54 or 0.99838963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00068669 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007739 BTC.

MoonTrust Profile

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam . The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MoonTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using U.S. dollars.

