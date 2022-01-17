Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €99.00 Price Target

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been given a €99.00 ($112.50) target price by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($84.09) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €102.00 ($115.91) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €102.80 ($116.82).

Shares of ETR:KBX traded up €1.94 ($2.20) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €90.50 ($102.84). The company had a trading volume of 131,135 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €84.96 ($96.55) and a 1-year high of €117.08 ($133.05). The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €89.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €94.01.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

