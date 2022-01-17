Morpheus.Network Market Capitalization Hits $69.11 Million (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MNW) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus.Network has a market cap of $69.11 million and approximately $420,589.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus.Network coin can currently be bought for $1.46 or 0.00003465 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Morpheus.Network

Morpheus.Network (CRYPTO:MNW) is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

