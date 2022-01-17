MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €40.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been assigned a €40.00 ($45.45) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($140.91) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €77.44 ($88.01).

ETR MOR traded down €1.75 ($1.99) during trading on Monday, hitting €29.66 ($33.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €35.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €43.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.54. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €31.55 ($35.85) and a 52 week high of €101.90 ($115.80).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

