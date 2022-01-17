mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.27 Million

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $15.60 million and $9.27 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00056438 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

MTA is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.