MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Down 38.1% in December

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of MTN Group in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of MTNOY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.71. 3,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,890. MTN Group has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22.

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

