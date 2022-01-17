Multiplier Price Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a market cap of $21,651.85 and approximately $2,449.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00061041 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00069663 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.98 or 0.07616992 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,205.54 or 0.99838963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00068669 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007739 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.