My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Short Interest Down 55.2% in December

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,500 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the December 15th total of 525,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MYSZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.42. 1,222,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,600. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.70. My Size has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.97.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. My Size had a negative net margin of 10,467.03% and a negative return on equity of 235.16%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that My Size will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of My Size in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Shoshana Yael Zigdon sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $89,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of My Size during the 3rd quarter valued at about $751,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in My Size by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 546,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 356,414 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in My Size in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in My Size in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in My Size by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

My Size, Inc offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry.

