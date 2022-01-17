Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Sold by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. Myriad Genetics comprises approximately 2.3% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Myriad Genetics worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 585.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $27.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.58. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

