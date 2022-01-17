Name Change Token (NCT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.41 Million

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded 60.9% higher against the US dollar. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $79,232.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Change Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00056706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Name Change Token

NCT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 53,447,772 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Change Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

