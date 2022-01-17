Nano (XNO) Price Hits $2.96 on Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:XNO) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $394.82 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $2.96 or 0.00007098 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00021739 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

