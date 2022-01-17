NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 79,638 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.30% of NanoString Technologies worth $6,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 425.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSTG. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $366,581.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NSTG stock opened at $35.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.69. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 9.33.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

