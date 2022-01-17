NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Up 42.5% in December

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,400 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the December 15th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NAOV stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.96. 257,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,210. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63. NanoVibronix has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $4.19.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 185.03% and a negative net margin of 1,268.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in NanoVibronix in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NanoVibronix in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NanoVibronix in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in NanoVibronix in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in NanoVibronix in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc engages in the development of noninvasive biological response-activating devices. It targets wound healing and pain therapy, and can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The firm products include WoundShield, PainShield, and UroShield. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, United Kingdom, European Union, India, and Other.

