Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NBIO opened at $0.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. Nascent Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on biologic drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

