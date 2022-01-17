Nasdacoin (NSD) Market Cap Tops $77,992.68

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 26% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $77,992.68 and approximately $6,664.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 27,015,234 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.