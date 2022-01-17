Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Short Interest Up 54.2% in December

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the December 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Naspers in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Naspers stock opened at $33.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33. Naspers has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $53.13.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

